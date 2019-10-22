|
Michael P. Milazzo, Sr.
Michael P. Milazzo, Sr., age 84, beloved husband of Justine Pagella Milazzo of Beacon Falls passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Pittston, PA on June 1, 1935, he was a son of the late Serafino and Mary Nicosia Milazzo and was a longtime resident of Chatfield Farms in Beacon Falls. Before his retirement, Mike was an electrician in the Test Department at United Illuminating for over 40 years. He was an avid golfer and fan of the NY Yankees and the TV show Gunsmoke. He enjoyed his daily walks for over 50 years and playing cards with his neighbors at Chatfield Farms, where he was known as "Mike the Walker". In addition to his beloved wife Justine of 64 years, survivors include three loving children, Michael P. Milazzo, Jr. and his wife Lynne of Easley, SC, Linda Antignani and her husband David of Stratford and Laura Parente and her husband Richard of Orange, a sister, Sarah Pagliuca of CA, six loving grandchildren, Nicole Fudge and her fiancé Shaun Austin, Jonna Fudge, Justin Fudge and his fiancée Nikki Marie Baccaro, Giustina and Angelina Parente and Michael P. Milazzo, III and three cherished great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Alexander Austin and David T. Antignani as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Nicholas, Peter and Charles Milazzo and a sister, Jennie Taylor. Funeral services will be held in private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Palliative Care Program, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019