Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Michael Charles Passaro
Michael Charles Passaro entered into eternal life at the age of 81 on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Marsillio Parssaro. He leaves behind his children, Sheila (Leroy Maiers) Hill, Michael (Marlie) Passaro, Cindy (Ed) Bleau and Chuck Passaro. He is also survived by his grandchildren David, Dean, Michelle, Kayla, Jake, Kristen and Zackary: sisters, Judy and Carol and his brother Charles, as well as his partner Penny Carrubba and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two daughters Grace J. Passaro and Bonnie Ann Passaro Zuckerman. Mike was proud to have served in the National Guard and worked most of his life in construction. He had a passion for automobiles and loved to keep them polished and looking like new. Mike could always whip up a new joke and had the gift to gap which made him numerous friends. His hobby was taking everyone's junk and turning it into useful treasures. Mike will be sadly missed by those who loved and appreciated his presence.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday March 10th at the James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Avenue, Shelton. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers memorial contribution in Michael's name can be made to the 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019
