Michael PetreycikMichael G. Petreycik, age 91 of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Irene Menhart Petreycik, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday 11 a.m. directly in St. Ann Church, Brewster St., Bridgeport with burial to follow in St. John Cemetery, Stratford with full Military Honors. To view the complete obituary, sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com