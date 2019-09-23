|
Michael Petrucelli
Milford – Michael J. Petrucelli, 94, passed away quietly in the early hours of Monday, September 2, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bette (EP to all those who know and love her), his children, John (and wife, Brooke) and Annemarie (and husband, Hans), as well as his grandchildren, Hayley, Madeline, and Tamsen Petrucelli, and Phoebe and Erich Isler.
Michael was born in Bridgeport to Giovanni and Lucia, and was brother to Joseph for a brief time before he was tragically lost to spinal meningitis. Michael was a prominent figure in the Milford community. He was well known as the proprietor of The Town Squire, a local men's clothing store, but also spent a lot of time giving back to Milford in other ways. He was a member of Milford Rotary for over 55 years. He also was a longtime member of the Milford Chamber of Commerce, and sat as President of the Milford Club. Michael was given the Living Treasure award by the town of Milford in 2003, and went on to have a day dedicated to him in his honor. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Bridgeport chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and in his later years, served on the Board of the Milford Senior Center while also volunteering at Milford Hospital.
Michael was also a man with a creative spirit, taking to painting in his later years, as well as the art of gardening.
There will be a Memorial Mass in his honor on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at the Precious Blood Parish in Milford, Connecticut. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 27, 2019