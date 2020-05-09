Michael J. Radozycki
Michael J. Radozycki, age 66, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Shore Memorial Hospital in NJ. Born on March 16, 1954 in Bridgeport to the late John and Elizabeth (Bice) Radozycki, he lived in Bridgeport until 12 years ago when he moved to NJ. Mike graduated from Kolbe High School and attended Sacred Heart University and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in peacetime. He was a former Bridgeport Police Officer and a retired LPN working for various nursing homes in the area. He enjoyed taking his mother to Foxwood Casino to play bingo when they first opened and continued their weekend jaunts until she passed away. He was a car fanatic, especially Corvettes. Mike was predeceased by his sister Deirdre Beltz. Survivors include his nephew Christopher Welch and his wife Susan of Orange; his niece Shannon Adzima and her husband Peter of Stratford; great-nephews and niece, Alexander, Elizabeth, Joseph and Daniel Adzima. A special thanks to his friends, Carl and Joe, for maintaining their friendship after Mike's move to NJ. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A public memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Michael J. Radozycki, age 66, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Shore Memorial Hospital in NJ. Born on March 16, 1954 in Bridgeport to the late John and Elizabeth (Bice) Radozycki, he lived in Bridgeport until 12 years ago when he moved to NJ. Mike graduated from Kolbe High School and attended Sacred Heart University and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in peacetime. He was a former Bridgeport Police Officer and a retired LPN working for various nursing homes in the area. He enjoyed taking his mother to Foxwood Casino to play bingo when they first opened and continued their weekend jaunts until she passed away. He was a car fanatic, especially Corvettes. Mike was predeceased by his sister Deirdre Beltz. Survivors include his nephew Christopher Welch and his wife Susan of Orange; his niece Shannon Adzima and her husband Peter of Stratford; great-nephews and niece, Alexander, Elizabeth, Joseph and Daniel Adzima. A special thanks to his friends, Carl and Joe, for maintaining their friendship after Mike's move to NJ. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A public memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.