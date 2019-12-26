|
|
Michael Ratner
Michael Peter Ratner of Fairfield, CT, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, surrounded by family in his home in Indian Land, SC. The son of Abraham (Augie) Ratner and Sylvia Rosenstein Ratner, Michael was a devoted husband of 56 years to his one and only love Laurie (Jacknis) Ratner. He is survived by Laurie and their three children, Marit Bezahler of Martha's Vineyard, MA, Lawrence Ratner of Fairfield, CT, and Hope and Tim Manuel of Waxhaw, NC, as well as nine grandchildren of whom he was always proud: Jacob Bezahler, Aaron Bezahler, Arden Bezahler, Joshua Manuel, Zachary Ratner, Lollie Bezahler, Adam Manuel, Benjamin Ratner, and Ryan Manuel. He is also survived by his brother Joel Ratner of Stamford, CT, and predeceased by his brother Howard Ratner of Framingham, MA.
Michael was the embodiment of a self-made man. Born in Springfield, MA, he turned his love of animals into a lifelong career when he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. He then served his country as a lieutenant in the US Army. After discharge, with his mentor Dr. Howard Raven, Michael opened Turnpike Animal Hospital in Fairfield, where he served all creatures great and small for over 50 years.
He was active in his community, serving as a Boy Scout leader, a dedicated Rotarian, and a consummate volunteer and mentor to many. He was also an adjunct professor at the University of Bridgeport and a past president of the UPenn Veterinary Alumni Association. In what was left of his free time, he enjoyed playing a round of golf. Michael's love of his family, friends, community, and animals, along with his joy in giving back wherever he could help, informed his life and enriched those around him.
A funeral service in remembrance and honor of his life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Beth El Cemetery, 250 Reid Street, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lawrence Ratner on Monday, December 30th, from 1-9 p.m. with a minyan at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions in Michael's memory to the or the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019