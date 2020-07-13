1/1
Michael Savko
1921 - 2020
Michael J. Savko
Michael J. Savko, age 98, of Heritage Village, Southbury, CT, beloved husband of Carol Rose Savko, passed away in his home on July 11, 2020. Mike was born in Bridgeport on October 5, 1921 to the late Michael and Anna (Kica) Savko and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Stratford High School, he became a member of the first graduating class of Fairfield University, where he earned a Bachelor of Social Science degree. Mike went on to earn a master's degree, also from Fairfield University. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of WW II, serving in the Pacific Theater, aboard the USS Hornet as a radioman on a torpedo plane. He was the recipient of two Distinguished Flying Crosses. Mike retired as Dean of Continuing Education at Norwalk Community College. Prior to that had taught in Stratford at Johnson Junior High School and served as assistant principal at both Stratford and Bunnell High schools. He enjoyed skiing, golf, and tennis, and served as coach of the Housatonic Community College golf team for several years. He was a life member of VFW Post 9460-Stratford. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife, include his daughters, Pamela A. Carroll, and Maria T. Savko both of Milford, and Margaret M. Paquette of Stratford, grandson, Ryan M. Carroll of Los Angles, California, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret, brothers, John, George, and William Savko, and sisters, Mary Savko, Ann Fazzone, and Elizabeth Robinson. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
