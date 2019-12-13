|
Michael Siman
Michael Siman age 92 of Stratford, beloved husband of 65 years to the late Mary Nassra Siman died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with his family by his side. Michael was born in Latakia, Syria to the late Dimian and Hannah Gramesty Siman. A resident of Stratford for over 20 years, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survived by his children Majda Deeb-Siman and husband Michael of Stratford, Marwan Siman and wife Ibtisam Hanna of MA. Walid Siman and wife Deema Matar of Stratford, four grandchildren, Bashar, Bassell, Mary and Mandy, great-granddaughter Olivia, several nieces and nephews.
The Rite of Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, with the Archpriest Father Romanos Malouf officiating followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours will take place Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with Trisagion services at 6pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church or to the charity of ones choice in memory of Michael. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com
May His Memory Be Eternal
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019