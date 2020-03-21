Connecticut Post Obituaries
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Michael Sokira Jr. Obituary
Michael J Sokira Jr.
Michael J. Sokira Jr., age 69, of Stratford, beloved husband of Elaine Sokira, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mike was born in Bridgeport on October 5, 1950 to the late Michael and Mary (Hudenets) Sokira and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fairfield and earned an AA degree from Sacred Heart University. Mike started working at the age of sixteen and finally retired as a sales manager for Commonwealth Brands. He enjoyed fishing, and always looked forward to the opening day of trout season. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 45 years, include his devoted son, Michael Sokira III and his wife Jennifer, his cherished grandsons, Ryan and Zachary, nephews, Joseph DeFeo III and his wife Hillary and Matthew DeFeo and his fiancé Tiffany. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his sister Liz DeFeo. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020
