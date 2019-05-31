Michael A. Somo

Michael A. Somo, 74, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, May 30, 2019, at River Glen Health Care in Southbury, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of forty-four years to Paula Bracnaro Somo. Michael was born in Derby on January 5, 1945, son of the late Michael Somo and Antoinette Albanese Delaney. He graduated from Canton High School in Canton, MA where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball diamond and was proud of his no-hitter. A resident of Beacon Falls for thirty-six years, he was employed at United Illuminating for thirty years. A veteran, he honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Michael was an avid baseball fan and alongside his wife, enjoyed attending games in seventeen different Major League Baseball stadiums across the country and Canada. His favorite baseball team was the NY Mets and favorite football team was the New England Patriots. He was also a huge fan of Rock & Roll and in his younger years enjoyed spending time at the beach. He was a communicant of St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Naugatuck. In addition to his wife Paula, he is survived by daughters, Tracey Keegan (Robert) and Jillian Graves, a son, Christopher Graves, grandchildren, Abigayle, Eliana and Macey Keegan, all of Maine and several cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Tuesday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment at U.S. Air Force military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary