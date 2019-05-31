Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
For more information about
Michael Somo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Somo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Somo


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Somo Obituary
Michael A. Somo
Michael A. Somo, 74, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, May 30, 2019, at River Glen Health Care in Southbury, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of forty-four years to Paula Bracnaro Somo. Michael was born in Derby on January 5, 1945, son of the late Michael Somo and Antoinette Albanese Delaney. He graduated from Canton High School in Canton, MA where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball diamond and was proud of his no-hitter. A resident of Beacon Falls for thirty-six years, he was employed at United Illuminating for thirty years. A veteran, he honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Michael was an avid baseball fan and alongside his wife, enjoyed attending games in seventeen different Major League Baseball stadiums across the country and Canada. His favorite baseball team was the NY Mets and favorite football team was the New England Patriots. He was also a huge fan of Rock & Roll and in his younger years enjoyed spending time at the beach. He was a communicant of St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Naugatuck. In addition to his wife Paula, he is survived by daughters, Tracey Keegan (Robert) and Jillian Graves, a son, Christopher Graves, grandchildren, Abigayle, Eliana and Macey Keegan, all of Maine and several cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Tuesday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 am from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment at U.S. Air Force military honors will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Download Now