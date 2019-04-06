Michael V. Sienkiewicz

Michael V. Sienkiewicz of Naugatuck CT was born in Philadelphia PA on September 22, 1951. He passed away in his home on March 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was 67. Michael was predeceased by his parents Henry T. and Jadwiga (Hedwig A. Bryzgornia) Sienkiewicz and his brother Henry J. Sienkiewicz. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Beverlee Sienkiewicz (Gaites) who comforted and cared for him during his passing. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas J. Sienkiewicz and wife Maureen (Bouffard) of Trumbull CT, Stephen Sienkiewicz and wife Phyllis (Mary Silano) of Trumbull CT, Vincent Sienkiewicz and wife Dina (Carbone) of Woodbury CT. Michael will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his many pets for which he cared for deeply.

He loved music, golf, watching sports and especially what he called, "my life's calling", helping those with addiction. After receiving his degree from Gateway College Mike worked at Rushford/Stonehaven in Portland, CT. He was grateful for his 36 years of Fellowship with AA and for the many friends he cherished throughout the years. His greatest wish was to leave this world clean and sober and leave a legacy of hope and healing. Michael has certainly done that. Everyone loved Mike for his sincere compassion and love for life. He was always a happy guy with a great sense of humor. Michael was also a business partner with his wife Beverlee at Innovations Hair and Energy Studio in Seymour, CT.

There will be no calling hours. Michael's family request is to make donations in his memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine, 83 Monfort Rd., Litchfield CT. 06750.