Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Valluzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Valluzzo Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Valluzzo Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Valluzzo Jr.
Michael J. Valluzzo, Jr., age 82, of South Carolina and formerly of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Joanne P. Micalizzi Valluzzo, died peacefully on November 23, 2019. Born in Danbury on October 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Michael J. Sr., and Maria Marcantonio Valluzzo. An architect by trade, Michael was a former teacher at Bullard Havens Technical School as well as Norwalk State Technical School. After his teaching career, he went on to work for Fletcher Thompson and ended his career after 30 years of service at P. Francini & Co. of Derby. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Tashua Knolls Men's Club; enjoyed classic cars and was a New York Yankees fan. But above all he was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include a son, Michael Christopher Valluzzo and his wife Janice of Trumbull, a daughter, Ann Marie Lumpinski and her husband Michael of Woodbridge, four grandchildren, Evan and John Lumpinski and Christopher and Stephen Valluzzo, a sister, Marie Convertito and her husband Paul of West Redding, sister-in-law, Diane Micalizzi of Fairfield, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -