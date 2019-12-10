Connecticut Post Obituaries
Michael Williams Obituary
Michael Lamont Williams
Williams, Michael Lamont of Waterbury, CT passed away on Nov. 25, 2019. Loving father of Jason Williams (April) and Arlyn Williams Sr.. Adored grandfather of Arlyn Jr., Taina, Tiajhay and Zania. Dear brother of Marilyn Council, Diane Watts (Alfred), Annette Briggs, James Williams and Lawrence Williams (Mae). Funeral services are Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 11:00 a.m. at East End Baptist Tabernacle Church, 548 Central Ave. Bridgeport, CT. Visitation Sat. from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, at the church. Interment: Mountain Grove Cemetery Easton. Arrangements entrusted to Watson Mortuary Service, 26 Gifford Ave. Jersey City, NJ.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
