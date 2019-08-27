|
Michael W. Zancewicz
Michael W. Zancewicz, beloved husband of Kathleen (Gallagher) Zancewicz of Milford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with leukemia on August 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter and Helen Zancewicz and was born on July 14, 1952 and grew up in Maynard, MA. Mike attended Northeastern University and the University of New Haven where he received his master's degree. Mike had a long and successful career in finance. With his Boston accent, it was no surprise that Mike was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics fan. Mike was a devoted family man and enjoyed playing softball, scuba diving and tropical vacations. In addition to his devoted wife, Michael is survived by his loving children, Leigh and his wife, Gina, Lauren, Ashley and her husband, Mike and Matt and he especially loved doting on his cherished granddaughters, Ellie and Giavanna. He also leaves his sister and brother, Linda and Gary and his wife, Denise, sister-in-law, Mary Laudenslager and her husband, Glenn, several nephews and his loyal golden, Tess. Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 29th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. At the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's memory to Smilow Cancer Center, YNHH, Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2019