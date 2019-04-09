Michael Francis Zaskalicky

Michael F. Zaskalicky, age 90, of Lutherville-Timonium, MD entered into rest on Friday, January 18, 2019 in St. Joseph Medical Center, Towson, MD. Mike was born in Shelton, CT on Sept. 16, 1928, son of the late John and Mildred (Toth) Zaskalicky. Growing up in Shelton, he began to play piano at age 4. He also played flute with his father and brother Julius in the American Legion Band during the great depression. During his retirement years, Mike composed his own classical music. Mike graduated from Shelton High School, with high honors and was selected as Class Musician and the Most Likely to Succeed. His family was well known for high intelligence and Michael was the last survivor of his siblings, who all graduated from Shelton High School as valedictorian, salutatorian,or with high honors. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in mining engineering. He served his country during the Korean War in the US Army as a surveyor receiving the Korea Service Medal, United Nations Medal, and the Bronze Star. Upon his return from the army, he worked for US Gypsum Company and was issued a patent for his efforts to design a method to continuously calcinate gypsum. In later years gardening became his passion. His yard became an oasis with pathways through a myriad of horticultural varieties that he and his wife Pat loved to share. He had a particular fondness for different types of roses, double knockout roses being his favorite. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred (Pat) Clerk Zaskalicky, nieces and nephews, Nancy Geissler, Thomas Cook, Laura Cook, John Cook, Liz Sansom, Teri Boone, John Forbes, Gary Payne and Andre Payne. He was predeceased by siblings, Margaret Zaskalicky, Atty. Julius Zaskalicky, Helen Bodell, Elizabeth Cook and Dr. John Zaskalicky Raymond. Friends may call on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with his funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Burial with full military honors will be held in his family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton.