Michael J. Zavada

Michael J. Zavada, age 91 of Fairfield, beloved husband of 72 years to Helen (Kokoruda) Zavada, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Exeter, PA the son of the late Michael and Anna (Mehai) Zavada, he had been a Fairfield resident for over 60 years. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT and graduated Cum Laude from The Lincoln Extension Institute. Mr. Zavada proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Radioman 3rd Class aboard the aircraft carrier USS Natoma Bay (CVE-62) in the Pacific where he received numerous medals for his service. He retired following 30 years of service as an Aeronautical Engineer (Airframe Division) at Sikorsky Aircraft where he worked on the design of many helicopters including the Black Hawk Presidential helicopter. He had a passion for aviation, which began in high school as he served in the Pennsylvania Civil Air Patrol where he learned to fly. Michael enjoyed living in the Lake Hills area in Fairfield during the late 1950's, where he served as President of the Lake Hills Association. Michael was skilled in several sports and loved outdoor activities. He derived great joy from working in his yard where his love of nature was evident in his manicured lawn and gardens. He had a passion for skiing and was the creator of the novelty "bar-L-ski" brand which he manufactured from the staves of whiskey barrels. It was impressive to watch him perform tricks on the skis, including 360 degree turns. He was also an accomplished golfer and found great joy in playing with his wife Helen, who shared his passion. Michael will be remembered as a friendly, kind-hearted, and humble man, generous of spirit. He touched the heart of everyone he met. He was a man who saw his life in "phases," but it was his love and devotion to his children and especially his wife Helen that were his constant. Survivors include his loving wife Helen; four beloved children, Christine Zavada of Newtown, Michael S. Zavada of Odessa, TX, Annette Zavada of Fairfield, and Mary Frank of Easton; ten grandchildren, Julia Frank, Eric Frank, Jennifer Zetterstrom, Esther Rydzik, Yolanda Zavada, Rebecca Zavada, and Sarah Zavada; as well as several great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his two sisters, Anna Griglock and Catherine Yurof. A private memorial service for close family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Michael's memory to the Air Charity Network (www.aircharitynetwork.org) or Angel Wings for Veterans (www.angelwingsforveterans.org/volunteer-pilots). For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary