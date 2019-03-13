|
Michele (Shelly) A. Palmer
Michele A. Palmer, born in Stamford, CT on July 19, 1965 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., East End Baptist Tabernacle Church, 548 Central Ave., Bridgeport, CT. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m., until time of service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019