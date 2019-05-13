Michele F. Cannone

Michele F. Cannone, age 66, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on February 20, 1953, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Sally Mae Mead Cannone.

Survivors include her loving brothers, Richard Cannone and Susan of Bridgeport and Robert Cannone and Mary Lee of Newtown, her lifelong friend, Jon Jordan of New York, NY, her special cousin Donna Reilly of Jacksonville, FL, her aunt, Mena Mead of Fairfield, as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. directly in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.