Michele (Minutolo) Feher

March 8, 1964-May 2, 2019

Michele (Minutolo) Feher, age 55 of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on March 8, 1964, she was a former member and Secretary of the Republican Town Committee in Bridgeport and was a candidate for several positions. Michele was a strong single mother since her son was three and took pride in raising her son on her own.

Survivors include her father, Michele Minutolo, her son, Anthony S. Feher, her brothers; Joseph Minutolo (Linda Grace), Anthony Minutolo, and Vito Minutolo (Margaret), one nephew, Vito Minutolo, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Giovanella (Dagnello) Minutolo.

Friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Directly in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the family.