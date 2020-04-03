|
Michele Karpas Kennedy
Michele Karpas Kennedy of Redding, CT died peacefully on April 2, 2020 surrounded by her devoted husband of twenty-five years, Michael Kennedy, and her three children, Cory, Dylan and Isabel.
Michele was the loving daughter of Suzanne and the late Irving D. Karpas, Jr., the youngest sister of 7 siblings and the adoring aunt of her many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Scarsdale, NY and graduated from Scarsdale High School and then Pace University. She then began her career as a teacher.
Michele was always laughing and made others laugh. She enjoyed tending to the garden at her home, the "M&M Ranch," and cooking for her family and friends. But her true passion was being a loving and caring mother to her three children. She also helped others by volunteering for children with special needs.
Michele leaves behind many other family members and countless numbers of friends whom she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Michele's life will occur in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are welcome to Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, 310 Peach Lake Road, Brewster, NY 10509 or call 845-669-8235
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 9, 2020