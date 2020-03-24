|
Michele Moran
Michele M. Moran, age 57, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was welcomed into Heaven by her loving parents, Janice (Szablak) and Martin "Bud" Kusy.
Michele is a wonderful, loving and generous spirit and that spirit will never die and will always be with us. She shared that spirit with everyone she touched and in everything she did. That is why she was the best mother, wife and "World's Best Waitress". She began working at 16 years old and never stopped, working in downtown Bridgeport at the Ocean Sea Grill until it closed. She worked the next 25 years, often 6 nights a week, to provide the best education and best of everything for her family at The Smithy Restaurant in Monroe where she will be greatly missed by her "Smithy Family".
Michele loved to laugh and have a good time and was always the life of the party! She loved to sing Journey and all other 80's songs, with or without karaoke! Her rendition of "Play that Funky Music White Boy" always brought down the house! She loved her family, her job and her customers! She often said her days watching her boys play baseball at North End Little League were the best of times.
Michele is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, John Moran; her loving sons, Anthony Moran and Ryan Moran; her dog who she loved SO much, Charlie the Morkie; her brother Bill and best friend Linda Kusy of Naugatuck; her sister, Lorraine and John Kalman of Beacon Falls; her niece Kayla, and nephews, Damon (Heather), Corey (Hayley), and Tyler; her great-niece, Kylee; her brother-in-law, James Moran of Bridgeport; her sister-in-law, Mary Moran and husband Harry Lovett of Stratford; along with numerous other family and friends that she loved dearly!
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all services will be private, and a memorial service will take place at a future date. Friends are invited to join a prayer service online on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michele's memory can be made to womenheart.org. For information on how to live-stream the service and to express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 25, 2020