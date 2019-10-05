|
Michele Ann Thomas
Michele (Shelly) Thomas, age 57, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at William Backus Hospital, Norwich. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of Robert and Barbara Thomas whom reside in Fairfield. Shelly has been a lifelong resident and a friend to many in this town and beyond. She was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School and excelled in many aspects of her life. Shelly was the example of being and living the "free spirited" life. Her nature was fun, loving and compassionate to all, especially for animals. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, Melinda DaSilva of Fairfield; two brothers, Brian Thomas of Shelton and Scott Thomas of Fairfield, and many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Ricardo Joseph DaSilva, III. A Memorial Mass celebrating Shelly's life will held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019