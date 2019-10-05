Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Thomas


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Thomas Obituary
Michele Ann Thomas
Michele (Shelly) Thomas, age 57, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at William Backus Hospital, Norwich. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of Robert and Barbara Thomas whom reside in Fairfield. Shelly has been a lifelong resident and a friend to many in this town and beyond. She was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School and excelled in many aspects of her life. Shelly was the example of being and living the "free spirited" life. Her nature was fun, loving and compassionate to all, especially for animals. She loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, Melinda DaSilva of Fairfield; two brothers, Brian Thomas of Shelton and Scott Thomas of Fairfield, and many relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Ricardo Joseph DaSilva, III. A Memorial Mass celebrating Shelly's life will held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now