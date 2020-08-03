Michelle Lanese

Michelle M. Lanese
Michelle M. Lanese passed away on August 1, 2020 after a long valiant battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Michelle to some, Shelley to others, she was a sincere, true and loyal friend to everyone fortunate enough to have known her. Michelle passed away at the Regional Hospice and Home Care Center & Healing in Danbury with her mother Alba Lanese, brother Michael Lanese, her partner Terrence Callahan, her niece Mae Lanese and nephew Nicholas Lanese all by her side. Her many loving friends and family supported her throughout this journey with special thanks to Cheryl Rotondo whose unwavering friendship continued throughout the decades. Michelle was predeceased by her father Nicholas Lanese. She is survived by her loving family, her mother, brother, partner, niece and nephew. Michelle had a warm spot in her heart for each of her aunts, uncles and many cousins. Throughout the years she shared a special connection with her loving family in California, most notably her Aunt Violet Campbell. Michelle's career in the legal field began at several private firms in Fairfield County and continued over the past 23 years at US Surgical, Tyco Healthcare, Covidien and Medtronic. Through all the company changes Michelle remained a reliable, hardworking and dedicated employee. She loved keeping in touch with all of her friends and sent many cards to celebrate all occasions. Michelle loved to scrapbook and enjoyed her time with Lisa Leonard and circle of scrapbooking friends. She also enjoyed being part of the Trumbull High School ladies' emails, texts and get togethers. Michelle's endearing nature, faith, positive attitude and great strength will be missed; however, in many ways will live on through everyone she has touched. Rest In Peace our dear Michelle. Her extraordinary journey was made possible by Michael DiGiovanna, MD, PhD, Michelle Corso APRN, MSN and the entire dedicated staff at Smilow Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate either to the Smilow Cancer Center's Closer to Free Fund or the Regional Hospice and Home Care Center & Healing in Michelle's memory. A graveside service will take place at the Garden Mausoleum in St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Face masks are required. There will be no calling hours. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.