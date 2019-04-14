Miguel Angel Cruz

Miguel Angel Cruz, age 77 of Bridgeport, widower of Esther Cruz, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.

Miguel was born on January 20, 1942 in Camuy, Puerto Rico, the beloved son of the late Francisco Cruz and Celia Quintero.

Miguel was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hardworking man, wielding army tanks for many years. Miguel was the proud provider for his family and always made sure they were well taken care of. He enjoyed working on his house and car as well as fishing with the kids. He will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing him. In addition to his parents and wife, Miguel was predeceased by: two brothers, Angel Cruz and Jhony Cruz; and one sister, Ramonita Gonzalez.

Miguel is survived by: two sons, Hector Cruz and Michael Cruz; two daughters, Myrna Cruz and Nelyda Cruz; three sisters, Maria Arocho, Lucy Figueroa, and Carmen Cruz; seven grandchildren, Jose Cruz, Anthony Cruz, Reynaldo Casstilo, Jelissa Casstilo, Amanda Cruz, Anthony Crespo, and Brandon Cruz; ten great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will follow on Wednesday to Park Cemetery, 620 Lindley St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.