Mildred C. Russo D'Amore of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Frank J. D'Amore passed away peacefully on her 98th birthday, May 18, 2019 at home with her daughter by her side. Born in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late Nicolia and Angelina Manfreddi Russo. She took such great pride at being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. Cooking and sewing were more her passion than merely a hobby to her. Over the years she also cared for her mother, father, stepmother and a sister. After her children had grown she was employed by Remington Shaver, where she worked as a supervisor for many years before her retirement. She is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Ortoli of Trumbull, grandson Jeffrey Ortoli of Florida, and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Samantha Ortoli. In addition to her husband Frank after 76 years of marriage, she was also predeceased by her son, Robert D'Amore, her sisters, Mary Bondi, Margaret Sansone, Sylvia Convertito, Ann Piendl, Angelina Turner, and brother Bartholomew Russo. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Blossom Patterson for without her Mildred would not have been able to remain at home and live comfortably until 98. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, May 23rd 2019 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary