Mildred L. Cerrone
Mildred L. Cerrone peacefully joined her beloved husband Salvatore Cerrone, their son Michael Cerrone, her sisters Josephine and Rosemarie and her brother Fred in heaven on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Mary Pearcy, Mildred proudly worked for Remington Shavers. She and Sal raised their family in Trumbull before moving to Shelton, where they spent many happy years enjoying Yankee games and day trips to the casino. Most of all, Mildred loved and lived her Catholic faith. She led an exemplary life; ready to help those in need.
Mildred is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, caregiver and best friend, Kathy Cavaliere and husband John, whom she loved like a son. Mildred will also be greatly missed by her grandsons, Christopher Cavaliere, John Cavaliere (Lisa), Matthew Cerrone (Dorian), great-grandchildren; Pria and Tali Cerrone, AJ (Andrew) and Alexander Cavaliere, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom loved and cherished her and whose company she always enjoyed. Mildred will be lovingly remembered for her sense of humor, creativity, love of storytelling, caring phone calls and gentle soul by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to meet DIRECTLY at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Ln, Shelton, for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Daniels Farm Rd, Trumbull. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020