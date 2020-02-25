Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
50 Donovan Ln
Shelton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Cerrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Cerrone


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Cerrone Obituary
Mildred L. Cerrone
Mildred L. Cerrone peacefully joined her beloved husband Salvatore Cerrone, their son Michael Cerrone, her sisters Josephine and Rosemarie and her brother Fred in heaven on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Mary Pearcy, Mildred proudly worked for Remington Shavers. She and Sal raised their family in Trumbull before moving to Shelton, where they spent many happy years enjoying Yankee games and day trips to the casino. Most of all, Mildred loved and lived her Catholic faith. She led an exemplary life; ready to help those in need.
Mildred is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, caregiver and best friend, Kathy Cavaliere and husband John, whom she loved like a son. Mildred will also be greatly missed by her grandsons, Christopher Cavaliere, John Cavaliere (Lisa), Matthew Cerrone (Dorian), great-grandchildren; Pria and Tali Cerrone, AJ (Andrew) and Alexander Cavaliere, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom loved and cherished her and whose company she always enjoyed. Mildred will be lovingly remembered for her sense of humor, creativity, love of storytelling, caring phone calls and gentle soul by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to meet DIRECTLY at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Ln, Shelton, for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Daniels Farm Rd, Trumbull. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -