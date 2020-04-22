|
|
Mildred Rita Gasper
Mildred Rita (Legnon) Gasper, 96, spouse of the late William L. Gasper, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loved ones at her home in Fairfield, CT on April 20, 2020.
Millie was born on November 21, 1923 in Jeanerette, Louisiana to a Cajun French family. After graduating from St. Joseph's Catholic School, she became a telephone operator and interpreter for Cajun French soldiers at Camp Livingston Army Base in Alexandria, Louisiana during WWII. There she met her husband William, an Army medic who worked across the hall from her switchboard office. They were married after a three-week courtship and returned to Bill's family home in Fairfield following the war, where she worked as a purchasing clerk for the Harvey Hubbell Company. Bill and Millie were married for sixty-seven years, living in the Fairfield home that the family had won in a VFW raffle until Bill's death in 2011.
Millie's good nature, southern hospitality, strong sense of family and faith were the heart of who she was. In her younger days, Millie won beauty and dance contests and was a star on the basketball court and roller-skating rink. She kept that joie de vivre throughout her life, whether shrimping on the Gulf of Mexico, hosting a picnic or crawfish boil, camping or sipping her three-o'clock glass of port while watching the birds outside her window. She loved animals and befriended the deer, raccoons and birds that came to her back door every morning. She was a true southern lady, graciously making all welcome in her home and lovingly caring for her family and many friends.
Millie was predeceased by her parents Gabriel and Gladys Legnon, sisters Ruth Lindheim and Eula Thibodaux, husband William L. Gasper and son William A. Gasper. She is survived by her daughter Maureen A. Bjornson and her husband Loring Bjornson of Stratford, CT, daughter-in-law Leslie M. Gasper of Fairfield, CT, grandchildren Samantha Sepkaski and her husband Charles of Shelton, CT, Sarah Condette and her husband Jean-Christophe of Saint-Cloud, France, Sabrina Davidson and her husband Christian of Simpsonville, SC, Eric Bjornson of Brighton, MA and Katherine Marano and her husband William of Clinton, CT, great-grandchildren Ayden and Logan Sepkaski, William Marano, Nova Davidson and baby-to-be Condette, several nieces and nephews, and her best friend Cynthia Smithers.
Private services will be held on Friday, April 24 at the Fairfield Funeral Home of Edmund W. Dougiello, 36 South Pine Creek Road in Fairfield, with interment to follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Millie's honor to the Connecticut Humane Society (www.cthumane.org).
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020