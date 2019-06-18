Connecticut Post Obituaries
Mildred F. Morrissey, age 90, of Trumbull, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a beloved wife and mother of the late William T. Morrissey and Noreen Morrissey. Mildred was the daughter of Frederick and Mabel Keenan Mitchell and lived most of her life in Bridgeport, before moving to Spring Meadows, Trumbull. She formerly was employed with SNET and Citytrust. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Maryellen Ericson and husband Peter of Bridgeport, sister-in-law, Tina Puffer; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Stan Bean, her brother, William Puffer and two sisters, Dorothy Fellows and Gertrude Ceccarrelli. The family wishes to thank Tia from Executive Home Care and the Staff of Spring Meadows for their loving care. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Friends may call Friday morning 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Masonicare Hospice. To send online condolences, please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 18, 2019
