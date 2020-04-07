|
Mildred Saranelli
Mildred Saranelli, age 89, of Milford, beloved wife of the late William Buckley and Fred Saranelli, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Mildred was born in Bridgeport on July 6, 1930 to the late George and Ruth Patterson Hall. Mildred worked as a cashier at Patterson Community College in New Jersey for many years. She was a sweet woman who loved to knit and do puzzles. Survivors include her children: Patricia Skudlarek (Carl) of Milford, Laura Goncalves (John D.) of Milford and William Buckley of Pompano Beach, FL, sister, Martha Lucas of Monroe, daughter-in-law, Michelle Buckley Horvath; seven grandchildren, John M. (Melissa), Eric, John R. (Melisa), Dennis (Angie), Kelley (Vincent), Alysa, Mandy (Josh), and Tom (TC) and eight great-grandchildren. Mildred was predeceased by her son, Thomas Buckley, sister, Elma Zak and brother, Walter Hall. The family would like to thank her nurse, Sherry and aids, Jennifer and Michelle of West Wing at West River Milford Healthcare Center for the care and compassion they showed to Mildred. A Celebration of her life will be celebrated at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020