Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
5301 Main Street
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Segla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Segla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Segla Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Segla
Mildred "Millie" Krause Segla, age 92 of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Millie believed laughter was the best medicine, loved nature, the outdoors, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was kind, considerate, thoughtful, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her two children Thomas and Barbara, along with her daughter-in-law Trudy Ann, son-in-law Keith, and her four grandchildren Jacob, Seth, Ethan, and Kristen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:00a.m., meeting directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Naugatuck Special Olympics, 111 Dunn Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -