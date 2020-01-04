|
|
Mildred "Millie" Segla
Mildred "Millie" Krause Segla, age 92 of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Millie believed laughter was the best medicine, loved nature, the outdoors, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was kind, considerate, thoughtful, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her two children Thomas and Barbara, along with her daughter-in-law Trudy Ann, son-in-law Keith, and her four grandchildren Jacob, Seth, Ethan, and Kristen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:00a.m., meeting directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Naugatuck Special Olympics, 111 Dunn Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020