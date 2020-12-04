Mildred SemberMildred (Makar) Sember, age 94, formerly of Huntington, CT, passed away in her home in Plant City, FL on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 of natural causes. She was born January 29, 1926 in Stamford, CT to William and Kathryn Makar. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in her death by her husband John R. Sember, Jr. (Retired Bridgeport Police Captain). She is survived by her daughter Darlene Garceau (Bruce) of Plant City, FL and her sons John R. Sember (Patricia) of Orange, CT and Shawn Sember (Carol) of Trumbull, CT. Mildred was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mildred enjoyed her retirement years with her six grandchildren that she adored, Jennifer Sandle (Matthew), Jeffrey Garceau, John R. Sember IV, Steven Sember (fiancee Megan), April Knight (Matthew) and Andrew Sember. She also had one great-grandchild Ryder Knight and several nieces and nephews. Millie, as she was known, was a longtime employee of Peoples Bank until her retirement in 1991. She always had a smile and a brightness to share for all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Millie will be truly missed. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in Connecticut in 2021.