Mildred Szabo

Mildred Ann Szabo
Mildred Ann (Pruzinsky) Szabo, 87, of Kingsport, TN formerly of Stratford, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, July 24, 2020, just a day and a half short of her 88th birthday. Milly was an avid Master Gardener, and for several years, wrote a gardening column for the Boca Raton News. She was also inducted as a lifetime member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.
Milly was predeceased by her husband, George Szabo, Jr; grandson, George Thomas Szabo; brother Stephen Pruzinsky; as well as sisters Mary Kubic, Anges Devalt, Anna Chanda, and Frances Pruzinsky.
She is survived by her sisters Helen Elias of Stratford, CT, Margaret Lengel of North Miami Beach, FL and Dorothy Dritenbas of Shelton, CT. She is also survived by her son, George R. Szabo (wife Laurel), and their children: Gregory Szabo (wife Rosie and their daughters, Ellie and Emelie), Geoffrey Szabo (wife Megan, son William and daughter Hannah) and Amy Terry (husband Ryan); as well as her daughter, Nancy H. Hewston (husband David C. Hewston) and their children: MaryElizabeth Hewston, Daniel J. Hewston (fiancée Destiny Chase and their daughter Annabelle Lee Hewston), Gregory D. Hewston (fiancée Chentelle Wergin and their children: Jasper, Sophie, and Tobi), and Stephen C. Hewston, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, kindly plant a flowering tree or bush in Milly's name.
Her wake will be held at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford on Thursday, July 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and be open to family and friends, with social distancing measures in place. A Mass and burial service will be held privately for close family. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.