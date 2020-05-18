Mildred Wakeman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred A. Wakeman
November 17, 1927 - May 1, 2020Mildred Acquino Wakeman, ninety-two, passed away on May 1st in Trumbull, CT. She was the daughter of Helen and Frederick Acquino. She was born and raised in Westport. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Wakeman. She is survived by one son, Timothy Wakeman of Newtown, CT, and many nieces and nephews. Services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harding Funeral Home
210 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 227-3458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved