Mildred A. WakemanNovember 17, 1927 - May 1, 2020Mildred Acquino Wakeman, ninety-two, passed away on May 1st in Trumbull, CT. She was the daughter of Helen and Frederick Acquino. She was born and raised in Westport. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Wakeman. She is survived by one son, Timothy Wakeman of Newtown, CT, and many nieces and nephews. Services are private.