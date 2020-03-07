|
Millicent Nadel
Millicent Nadel, neé Wagner passed away on Wednesday, March 4, in Branford, CT. Born in 1928, she was raised in the Richmond Hill section of NYC by immigrant parents who fled the tumult of WWI Eastern Europe.
Millie was predeceased by her husband of sixty plus years, Herbert, and is survived by their three children, Laurence, Robin and Amy; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Together, they had unalloyed gratitude to America, and took advantage of its opportunities with vitality and compassion. All who knew her will miss her.
Memorial donations may be made to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, metmuseum.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020