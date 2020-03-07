Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Millicent Nadel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millicent Nadel


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millicent Nadel Obituary
Millicent Nadel
Millicent Nadel, neé Wagner passed away on Wednesday, March 4, in Branford, CT. Born in 1928, she was raised in the Richmond Hill section of NYC by immigrant parents who fled the tumult of WWI Eastern Europe.
Millie was predeceased by her husband of sixty plus years, Herbert, and is survived by their three children, Laurence, Robin and Amy; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Together, they had unalloyed gratitude to America, and took advantage of its opportunities with vitality and compassion. All who knew her will miss her.
Memorial donations may be made to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, metmuseum.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millicent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -