Millie Lecardo

Millie Lecardo In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Millie Lecardo March 22, 1947-August 5, 2010 Happy Birthday on Your 9th Birthday in Heaven Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living without you is the hardest part of all You did so many things for us Your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we are all together But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever. We miss you. Love always, John, Johnny, Tracey, Dave, Pam, Brandon, Justin, Mia and Henry
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2019
