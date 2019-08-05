|
Memoriam In Loving Memory of Millie Lecardo On Her 9th Anniversary in Heaven March 22, 1947-August 5, 2010 Some people knew you as a neighbor, While others knew you as a friend, But to our family, you were our world Our beginning through the end. You always taught us by example. You were strong with a giving heart And when you left this world, It tore all of us apart. We thank God you were our Mother And though it hurt to say goodbye, We treasure all the memories Knowing one day our tears will dry. We love and miss you, Mom. Love always, John, Johnny, Tracey, Dave, Pam, Brandon, Justin, Mia and Henry