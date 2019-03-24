Millo Gustavo Bertini

November 30, 1925 -

February 18, 2019 The Bertini Family To All Loved Ones. Having Known Our Father, You Will Understand The Following Final Words Between Father And Son.

The Greatest Adventure "I hope you know, I've done all I could to leave everything in your hands." "Do you think I can handle it, Pop?" "You are already handling it. -I am sorry I couldn't help you for the last part of it. It is the strangest thing, to have a thing, to see it, to have a pencil in hand, and no desire to write it down... I am sorry to go. No one wants to go." "But why, Pop? Why do you have to go?" "-You are all a nice bunch of b*st*rds, but we have to leave." "But why? -Why?" "To see what else there is, what's out there." "-An adventure, Pop?" "-Who knows? There is no more room for us. Maybe I can help you. Maybe there I can keep an eye, put a stick between your legs when you need it." "You know, Pop, the doctor says there's nothing wrong with you. You can get better." "Better than what?" "Get up and recoup. Get up and around. What do you say?" "...Vittorio?" "He went to get something to eat." "He didn't eat yet?" "How can he eat? He's standing over you all day trying to get you to eat. If you would eat something, drink something, then he could eat too." "I feel bad for him. -He doesn't understand. He's a good kid. He tries hard, means well, but we got to go." "He really does try, Pop." "I know..." "I know you know, Pop. I know." "I place myself in your hands, whatever you decide, agree to, I will do." "It's not what I want, Pop." "A small bird in your hands." "Oh, Pop." "-Who's the Captain now?" "-I guess I am..." "-I am so thirsty, not my mouth, back, a thirst from the inside." "Would you like some wine, Pop?" "I would like that." "Drink the wine, Pop. It's good for you." "One more sip, then some water. Then I go to sleep." "Good night, Pop." "Good night, Mi." I never spoke with my father again, but in my heart I know he was of greater being than any I've come to know, the least understood and at the same moment the one I've known the very most. Forever Father, Friend, Council, Captain, Sage and Teacher, I shall always remember, "the search for Wisdom above all things." ...Until we catch up.