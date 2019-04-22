Milton H. Benham

Milton H. Benham, age 97, husband of Vivian (Ostrom/Greene) Benham and resident of Shelton, CT passed away Apr. 19. He was born Sept. 7, 1921 in Shelton, son of the late Henry and Anna Shaw Benham. Milton was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He worked as a personnel manager for the Bridgeport Brass Co. (Seymour, CT) and was a member of The First Baptist Church in Ansonia, CT.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Vivian Benham of Shelton, his daughter Darlene Zelazny of Newington, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Sharon Falkowski and his sisters Bernadine Hickman and Gwendolyn Hoyt.

Funeral services will be held on Apr. 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may make a donation to Crosby Commons/Wesley Village (Shelton CT) or the .