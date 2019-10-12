Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Minh Chau Luong Crouch

Minh Chau Luong Crouch Obituary
Minh Chau Luong Crouch
Minh Chau Luong Crouch, age 73, of Fairfield and New York City, devoted wife to the late William Crouch, Jr., passed away peacefully on October 16, 2018.
Born in Vietnam, she was the daughter to the late Chuong Luong-Si and Ngoc-Anh Lam. Minh Chau Luong Crouch was a French translator at the United Nations. She is a graduate of the Sorbonne and has a master's degree from the Institute of Political Studies in Paris. Her father, who was an Assistant Secretary of State for Agriculture in South Vietnam, retired as a counselor in refugee assistance at the Camden, N.J., campus of Glassboro State College. A kind and loving soul, Minh Chau enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband Bill, her dear family, and close friends.
Friends are invited to join her family in celebrating her life on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center, with Pastor Mark Christoffersen officiating, with interment to follow. The family will greet guests one hour prior to her service.
To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
