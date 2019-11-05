|
Miranda Petrino
Miranda Martinuzzi Petrino, age 95, of Bridgeport, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She was born in Florence, Italy, the fourth of eight children to Giulio Martinuzzi and Giulia Arselli Martinuzzi. She studied and enjoyed mathematics and reading, and her ability in school was recognized by her teachers. During WWII, she began to work for her family in their leather business. In the midst of the occupation of Italy, she met her husband, Pascal J. Petrino, when he served as a lawyer in the Judge Advocate General's Office. During their courtship, she learned to speak English and taught him Italian. She was a war bride, passing through Ellis Island during the last few years it was open. In 1947, they were married at Holy Spirit Church in Buffalo, NY, and remained married for 55 years. In Buffalo, New York, she enjoyed her favorite pursuits, including travelling, gardening, cooking, and sewing. She taught Italian using the Berlitz method to former American soldiers and others, and she studied English at the International Institute in Buffalo, NY. For many years, she and her husband were Council Members of the Dante Alighieri Cultural Club of Buffalo, whose purpose was to cultivate awareness of Italian culture throughout the Western New York area. She made many trips to Italy and other European countries with her husband and children. She was a devoted mother for her children and enjoyed all their school events and performances. She delighted friends and relatives with her dinners, wit, intelligence, elegance, and kindness. In 2003, she moved to Bridgeport to be closer to her children. Her grandson, David, became the light of her life in her later years, as they shared special times together. Her resilience likely came from having learned how to survive during WWII in Florence. She charmed most everyone she encountered, and she was the wisest and most gracious of ladies. She leaves behind many adoring family members: her son, John Petrino, of Beacon, NY; her daughter, Elizabeth Petrino, of Stratford, CT, and her son-in-law, Thomas Hefferon, also of Stratford; her grandson, David Pascal Hefferon, of Stratford; and her sister, Franca Martinuzzi Cirri, of Florence, Italy; many nieces and nephews, cousins and step grandchildren, in Connecticut, New York, and Florence. She was predeceased by her husband, Pascal J. Petrino, her sisters, Giuliana Martinuzzi Paoletti, Marisa Martinuzzi Guidotti, Iris Martinuzzi Corti, Luciana Martinuzzi Rossi, Carla Martinuzzi Lanini; brother, Mario Martinuzzi, of Maracaibo, Venezuela. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019