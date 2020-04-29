|
|
Mirella Caciuc Hristu
Mirella Caciuc Hristu, age 72, of Bridgeport, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Maefair Health Care Center Trumbull. Born in Bucharest Romania she was predeceased by her husband Horea Hristu whom she married in 1971, her parents Leonard and Elena Caciuc and brother Catalin Caciuc. In 1971 she received a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Economics from Bucharest Academy of Economics. She is survived by 4 children, Iulia Negut and husband Laurentiu of Fairfield, Monica Hristu of Bridgeport, Crina Cody and husband Michael of Fairfield and Dimitrie Hristu and companion Christine Le of Fairfield. 5 grandchildren, Andrea, Carla and Tudor Negut and Corinne and Calvin Cody, and 1 great-grandchild Ayden Flamand. Private services and burial will take place in The LARSON FUNERAL HOME and Lakeview Cemetery Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020