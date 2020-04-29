Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Resources
More Obituaries for Mirella Hristu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mirella Caciuc Hristu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mirella Caciuc Hristu Obituary
Mirella Caciuc Hristu
Mirella Caciuc Hristu, age 72, of Bridgeport, died Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Maefair Health Care Center Trumbull. Born in Bucharest Romania she was predeceased by her husband Horea Hristu whom she married in 1971, her parents Leonard and Elena Caciuc and brother Catalin Caciuc. In 1971 she received a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Economics from Bucharest Academy of Economics. She is survived by 4 children, Iulia Negut and husband Laurentiu of Fairfield, Monica Hristu of Bridgeport, Crina Cody and husband Michael of Fairfield and Dimitrie Hristu and companion Christine Le of Fairfield. 5 grandchildren, Andrea, Carla and Tudor Negut and Corinne and Calvin Cody, and 1 great-grandchild Ayden Flamand. Private services and burial will take place in The LARSON FUNERAL HOME and Lakeview Cemetery Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mirella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -