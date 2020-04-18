Connecticut Post Obituaries
Miriam Hernandez

Miriam Hernandez Obituary
Miriam Hernandez
Miriam Hernandez, age 76, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Gardner Heights.
Miriam was born November 28, 1943 in Humacao, PR to loving parents Andres and Armanda (nee Velazquez) Delgado. Miriam was a loving mother to Edgardo Mercado of Humacao, PR; Doris Alicea of Bridgeport; and Virginia Alicea of Charlotte, NC; adoring grandmother of eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; sister to Rebecca Delgado of Carolina, PR and Samuel Delgado of New Haven. Miriam was a dedicated civil servant for the City of Bridgeport, Social Services Department until her retirement in 2012.
Miriam was known for her lively laugh, strong will and giving personality. She welcomed all with a warm smile, a hug and acceptance. Miriam loved playing games especially Scrabble and Pinochle. Above all she loved spending time with family and friends. Miriam will be missed by all who knew her and will live on in our hearts forever!
Services will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels 798 Park Ave. Bridgeport, CT. 06604 Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will be held privately. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020
