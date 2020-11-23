1/
Miriam Ingraham
1939 - 2020
Miriam (Mimi) Flynn Ingraham
August 22, 1938 - October 20, 2020. Mimi was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of Marian and Edward Flynn. She passed away at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center. She graduated from Bassick High School in 1956 and St. Joseph College in 1960.
Her work was helping people both as a social worker in Bridgeport and at Hartford Hospital. She was predeceased by her son, Tod, on June 20, 2020. She is survived by her son, John of Rocky Hill, CT, her brother, Philip Flynn, of Bridgeport, CT, and her sister, Joan Neptune, of Auburn, AL. Mimi was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Hartford.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
