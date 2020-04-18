|
Miriam Raubvogel
Miriam Waterman Raubvogal, of Shelton, passed away on April 17, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, the daughter of the late Sayde and Joseph Waterman, who were taken away from her at a very young age, beloved wife of the late Herbert A. Raubvogel and adoring sister of Linda, who was 12 years younger and always said she was placed on earth for one reason only, "to take care of Mims." When Miriam entered kindergarten at P.S. 152 in Manhattan, she knew she wanted to grow up to be a teacher, and she did. Graduating from Harding High School in 1949, she received her BS degree from New Haven State Teachers College and Masters and 6th year degree in administration from the University of Bridgeport. With her immediate family gone, her colleagues, teachers, parents and children with whom she worked became her extended family. She taught at Stonybrook School in Stratford and became the principal at Center, Whitney, Garden and Lordship Schools from 1953-1985. These were wonderful times. Lasting friendships developed and she was always touched to be remembered by former students and their parents. Keeping in touch with teachers whom she worked 50 years ago gave her much joy. Miriam lived to the venerable age of 88 because of the care and concern she received later in life, the doctors, friends, and neighbors she encountered did so much for her. To all of them, she is grateful. The very special Dudal, Kuhta and Baroni families became her guardian angels and she loved them so much. Miriam had a wonderful life, enjoyed extensive traveling, particularly to Italy and the Cinque Terre, reading with the help of wonderful libraries, shopping, fine dining at her favorite restaurant, Il Palio, parties for any occasion and getting to a beach when she could. Volunteering at St. Vincent's Hospital was very important to her as she met many wonderful people during her 20+ years in the Gift Shop. Miriam was so happy to be able to sponsor the Annual Interfaith Memorial Service, St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound in memory of her sister, Linda Waterman and the Waterman Family. At Miriam's request, all services will be held privately, but in her memory, she would like individuals to do something nice for a friend or a stranger. Donations can be made in Miriam's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020