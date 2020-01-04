|
Miriam T. Carta
Miriam Treat Carta, age 84, of Milford, passed away at home on January 2, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1935 in Stamford to the late Sgt./Det. John F. and Rose Petersen Treat. Before retiring, she was employed by the Stamford Board of Ed as a secretary. Miriam will be remembered for her devotion to the Catholic religion, her kindness, compassion, wisdom and her dedication to her loving daughters. She is survived by her beloved daughters Kelley Carta (Mollie Gross) and Kim Carta Becker (Richard) and sister Rosemary Treat Walsh, along with in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Santo S. Carta, brother John J. Treat, in-laws, brothers-in laws and great Aunt. Visitation is Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm, at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford with a funeral service during calling hours at 5 p.m. Interment will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to . To leave condolences, for directions or to read the full obituary, visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020