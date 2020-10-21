Lawrence E. Mitchell
Lawrence E. Mitchell, age 92, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Edna Brackett Mitchell, died peacefully on October 5, 2020. Lawrence was born in Milford, CT on March 13, 1928 to the late Ernest and Bridie Mahon Mitchell. Larry was a proud US Navy Seabees Veteran and served during WWII in the Philippines. He was a firefighter for 35 years and retired as Assistant Chief for the City Of Milford. He came to be a member of Milford Flotilla 73 and was the Harbor Master. He was a wonderful father and cherished spending quality time with his family while camping, fishing or enjoying their sports. Larry became a pilot and an avid photographer who had a love of all animals. He was blessed to have spent many years traveling with his wife to Hawaii several times. Survivors include his children: Marilyn L. Mitchell of West Haven, Richard L. Mitchell (Rosanne) of Milford, William P. Mitchell (Jennifer) of Milford, Alison M. Ignatowski (John) of Monroe, and Rodney E. Mitchell of Milford, 12 grandchildren; Patrick, Jeffrey, Kevin and Jaime Ceslik, Amy Fedigan (Brendan), Richard Mitchell (Eleni), Rachel Mitchell, Rebeka Seaberg (Michael), Susan and Francine Mitchell, Samantha Ignatowski and Randy Mitchell (Katie), 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his sister, Donna L. Rapson.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, October 29th from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford with Full Military Honors rendered. Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com