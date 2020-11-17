Moira Price
On November 14, 2020, Moira Price passed away peacefully at home in Fairfield, CT after a 10-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was age 57.
It would be wrong to say that Moira lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. She showed what true strength looked like. No matter how sick she was she kept a smile on her face and still spread joy to those around her.
Moira was born on June 3, 1963 in Baldwin, New York to her parents Robert and Grace Pfeifer and two older brothers, Robert and Thomas Pfeifer.
Moira was a loving wife to her husband Matthew Price. They were married for 30 years and raised their three children, Grace, Claire and Jack together. Moira was an incredibly dedicated mother; her family was everything to her. Anyone that knew her knows that she was so proud of her children and the home that she and Matthew had built together.
She was a devoted and caring sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Her energy and laughter were infectious, and all loved to be around her.
In addition to her husband and three children, Moira is survived by her brother Thomas and many members of the Price and Pfeifer families. She was recently predeceased by her brother Robert.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center, immediately followed by a prayer service led by Reverend Alida Ward. Guests will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (https://ocrahope.org/
) in Moira's honor.