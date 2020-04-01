|
|
Molly J. Johnson
Molly J. Johnson, 80, entered eternal rest Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Ludlowe Center, Fairfield. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Universal Faith Outreach Ministry, 66 Harriet St., Bridgeport. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton with a maximum of 12 persons. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in the church to the viewing Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2020