Molly Johnson Obituary
Molly J. Johnson
Molly J. Johnson, 80, entered eternal rest Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Ludlowe Center, Fairfield. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Universal Faith Outreach Ministry, 66 Harriet St., Bridgeport. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton with a maximum of 12 persons. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in the church to the viewing Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. See www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2020
