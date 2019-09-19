|
|
Mona Jean Luperella
Mona Jean (Vaglivielo) (Puzzio) Luperella, age 59, beloved wife of Francis G. Luperella of Easton passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on July 6, 1960, she was the daughter of the beloved late Jean (Albani) Vaglivielo and Victor Vaglivielo. Mona graduated from Sacred Heart University with her B.S. in Nursing, and initially worked in the ICU and delivery rooms at Bridgeport hospital as a Registered Nurse (RN). She advanced further in the medical field becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) by way of Southern Connecticut State University/Bridgeport Hospital at the young age of 39 while being a full-time mother. Having graduated at the top of her class in her undergraduate and graduate studies, she received numerous accolades for her scholastic excellence. Most recently, Mona worked for Integrated Anesthesia Associates but left her impact in hospitals from Bridgeport to New Haven and to Danbury. She was highly respected in her field for her knowledge, patient care, and professionalism.
Mona was known by her family and friends as loving, selfless, generous, intelligent, diligent, and genuine. She was an excellent listener and always sought to give others advice and recommendations when it came to their personal health and wellbeing or even to young nurses starting out in the field. She carried herself with class at all times and always had a radiant smile that perfectly complemented her natural beauty. Despite working so hard, she always appeared youthful and vibrant. It wasn't until her mid to late 40's did she truly begin to enjoy the fruits of her labor. Mona enjoyed the finer things in life – nice cars, clothes, food, wine, and traveling. She took pleasure in exploring what the world had to offer, frequently traveling to places like Italy, France, and Sonoma Valley with her husband Francis who since they met five years ago, brought a newfound sparkle to her eyes. She was on her way to becoming an avid food and wine taster through her experiences with Francis. Mona truly deserved to experience happiness for all the hard work and personal sacrifices she made throughout her life in guiding, providing for, and supporting her two sons, John and Christopher, who meant the world to her. May she eternally rest in peace.
In addition to her Husband, Mona leaves behind her two loving sons John M. Puzzio and Christopher S. Puzzio and his wife Ashley whom she loved like her own daughter. Francis' three dear children: Peter, Natalie, and Charles, along with his Grandchildren Kaylee and Harlee. Her siblings Lisa Williams and her husband Jack, Kim Capps and her husband Bryan, Vic Vaglivielo and his wife Stacy, her nephews and niece she was always so proud of: Johnny and his wife Kristen, Bryan, Mitchell, Lexie, and Zander, her dear Aunt Edith Albanese and Uncle John Albany and his partner Mike Espinosa, and her former husband John F. Puzzio with whom she always maintained a mutual and lasting friendship. She was also predeceased by her mother-in-law, Marie I. Luperella whom she truly adored.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family on Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 20, 2019