Monica Uhelsky Kowalski

Monica Uhelsky Kowalski, 91, of Naugatuck and formerly of Seymour, entered eternal rest on July 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her devoted daughter by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Kowalski. Monica was born in Seymour on Feb. 11, 1928, daughter of the late John Uhelsky and Bertha Moskolova Uhelsky. She was employed by the Peter Paul Candy Company until her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Church, where she and her beloved Edward married in 1946. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and always had a special fondness for animals. She was an avid NY Mets fan and enjoyed word search puzzles. In addition to her husband, Edward, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Uhelsky. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Carol Kapusta, of Naugatuck, with whom she resided. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren David Kapusta and his wife Jacqueline of Gales Ferry, CT, and Michael Kapusta and his wife Christine of Simpsonville SC; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Kendall Kapusta of Gales Ferry; and Michael, Amelia, and Max Kapusta of Simpsonville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave., Seymour for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine Church of St. Nicholas Parish, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Ave., Stratford. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until mass time. To leave an on line condolence, please visit: www.chepulisfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019